The ballot order drawing for the May 1 special election was done Thursday, March 11, at the Navarro County Annex.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced a special election Saturday, May 1 to fill the Sixth Congressional District seat of the late Congressman Ron Wright. District 6 includes Ellis, Navarro, and Tarrant counties.
In Navarro County, this election will be held on the same dates, and in the same locations, as the city and school elections.
Cities participating in the election are Corsicana, Dawson, Oak Valley, Eureka, Rice, Kerens and Goodlow, as well as Frost, Blooming Grove, and Fairfield Independent School Districts.
The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20. Mail-in ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
To vote in this election, you must be registered by Thursday, April 1.
Early voting begins Monday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 27 on weekdays at the Navarro County Courthouse Annex, 601 N. 13th St. in Corsicana.
For more information, visit the Navarro County Elections Department online at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
Navarro County Ballot Position for Congressional District 6
1. Michael Ballantine (R)
2. Brian Harrison (R)
3. Brian K. Stephenson (D)
4. Dan Rodimer (R)
5. Travis Rodermund (R)
6. Tammy Allison (D)
7. Shawn Lassiter (D)
8. Susan Wright (R)
9. Mike Egan (R)
10. Jenny Garcia Sharon (R)
11. John Anthony Castro (R)
12. Patrick Moses (D)
13. Sery Kim (R)
14. Matt Hinterlong (D)
15. Chris Suprun (D)
16. Lydia Bean (D)
17. Jana Lynne Sanchez (D)
18. Jake Ellzey (R)
19. Michael Wood (R)
20. Adrian Mizher (I)
21. Daryl J. Eddings Sr. (D)
22. Phil Gray (L)
23. Manuel Richard Salazar III (D)
