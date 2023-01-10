Barton who represented Texas’s Sixth District Congressman which included Navarro County from January 1985 until he retirement in 2019 talked with the Corsicana Daily Sun, by phone Friday.
Barton provided his perspective on the beginning of the 118 Congress and the vote to elect a member of the Republican conference to be Speaker of the House.
A Speaker must be elected by the majority party before a New Congress can be sworn or adopt rules of the House.
Barton said he was optimistic that Republicans would elect a leader sooner rather than later.
“I think you’ll see some movement today, and if there is, Kevin McCarthy will be elected Speaker of the House.”
McCarthy has served in Congress since 2007, serving as Chief Deputy Whip and Majority Whip before he became Majority Leader of the Republican Caucus in 2014.
McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House in the 15th round of voting, receiving 216 votes of the 434 House members, a majority of those who voted. Democrat Rep. Donald McEachin, of Virginia died last November.
Six Republicans voted Present.
The 15 rounds of voting required to choose a Speaker was the fifth longest in our nation’s history.
Hakeem Jefferies was elected Minority Leader receiving all 212 votes from the entire Democratic caucus in each round of voting.
Before he retired from Congress Barton was a member of the Freedom Caucus. He said he had limited communications with some of his former colleagues, including a few of the Freedom Caucus members. He said the holdouts sought several rules changes as well as influential committee assignments including on the House Rules Committee
The House Committee on Rules is considered one of the most powerful because it helps set the agenda for the rules by which bills are brought to the floor of the House of Representatives.
Barton said that Freedom Caucus members are seeking two spots on the rules committee that is split 9-4 in favor of the majority party.
Barton said he was less concerned about media reports that McCarthy agreed to a request to vacate the Speakers Chair with one vote from any member of the Republican Conference that has been reported in the media.
“It was like that before Nancy Pelosi changed the rule, if they want to continue to vote they can. Unless Kevin does something despicable, those motions will fail,” Barton said.
Barton said that some of the concessions that were asked for are good ones including rules changes that increase transparency and budget amendments.
Barton said he believes that Republicans can get things done under McCarthy’s leadership.
“Kevin is inquisitive and good at building relationships. He doesn’t hold grudges, which is good quality to have as Speaker.”
“He’s also good for the oil and gas industry, which is important for Texas,” Barton said.
Barton said he hoped the Republican Majority is able to pass items important for the American people.
“You don’t run for congress to have a food fight, you go to get things done for your constituents and state,” he said.
Current Sixth District Congressman Jake Ellzey, who was first elected to Congress in 2021, supported Rep. McCarthy each of the 15 rounds of voting.
Ellzey said, “This week Congress will vote on the rules that will govern The House for the next two years. The center of that package will focus on fiscal conservatism, transparency for the American people, securing our border and protecting our nation.
“I look forward to working with Speaker McCarthy, and my fellow Republican colleagues to deliver on our commitment to America over the next two years.
“We might have gotten started a little later than expected, but Republicans now control the House of Representatives and the 118th Congress,” he said.
