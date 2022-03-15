Baylor University celebrated nearly 1,800 graduates who received their degrees during summer and fall commencement ceremonies. Among the graduates was Connie Renee Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience, Cum Laude, College of Arts & Sciences, of Blooming Grove.
President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., honored each graduate as she presided over the ceremonies held Aug. 14 and Dec. 18, 2021, in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus. Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and the deans of Baylor's 12 colleges and schools presented degree candidates for the recommendation of undergraduate and graduate degrees. More than 80 faculty members served as marshals and ushers during commencement.
