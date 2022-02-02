Believers Outreach Ministries presents “The season to reboot,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 at 219 N. Fifth St. in Corsicana. Guest speaker: Pastor Denice Kinder of By God's Grace Ministry of Palestine. Emcee: Dr TT Pope of Kingdom Purpose Worship Center of Arlington. Host: Pastor Cat of Believers Outreach Ministries. Everyone is welcome to come and receive a word from on high!
Believers Outreach Ministries presents special program Sunday
- From Staff Reports
