Corsicana and surrounding areas, it's revival time! Believer's Outreach Ministries is hosting "Strong Finish, three days of nothing but church," starting at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 18. at 219 N. Fifth Street in Corsicana.
"The guest revivalist will be Evangelist James L. Henderson," said Margaret Evan, Believer's Outreach Associate Pastor. "He is a singer and preacher who loves God and his desire is to see souls saved, delivered and set free, He's the founder and CEO of JLH Ministries where the motto is: The evangelist is on the move, so catch the movement."
Henderson is a gospel recording artist who has preformed with the legendary Kirk Franklin, who has won 16 Grammy awards.
"Come and be blessed this holiday season," said Believers Outreach Pastor Kathy Horn-Douglas.
