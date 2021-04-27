Cars of Navarro County and Status Car Club hosted a car show Saturday to honor fallen officers and veterans at Second Avenue and Beaton Street in Corsicana.
The day’s events included a tribute to veterans, awards, music, downtown shopping, food trucks, an axe throwing booth and a silent auction.
The show, at the newly remodeled Frank Kent Body Shop, will help fund bronze statues to honor three officers from Corsicana killed in the line of duty.
Call Bob or Tim at 903-493-3330 to donate or for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.