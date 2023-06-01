Nominations are now open for Navarro County’s premier readers’ choice awards, the Best of the Best competition. You may nominate your favorites by visiting www.corsicanadailysun.com and clicking on the banner at the top of our homepage.
Online voting starts Tuesday, June 13, at corsicanadailysun.com and offers a fun way to pay tribute to your favorites in a variety of categories for business, people and life in Navarro County.
We ask our readers to respond by voting to recognize the hard work and customer service efforts in our community during the past year.
“The Best of the Best contest empowers our readers to let the community know their picks for unforgettable food, people, service business and customer service over the past year,” said Jake Mienk, Daily Sun Publisher. “Help your favorite people and businesses by casting a vote for them and letting us know your favorites who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities.
Final vote totals will not be known until the contest closes. Once it does, the final votes will be tallied and the winners of the 2023 Best of the Best contest will be announced in the annual special section.
All votes are free.
To vote in the contest, you must register your email address at the contest website. Complete rules for the contest are posted on the contest website, and all decisions of the Corsicana Daily Sun are final.
Winners will be contacted once votes are tallied. We ask our winners to keep the results under wraps until publication, as to not spoil the surprise for the public.
Questions? Email botb@corsicanadailysun.com.
