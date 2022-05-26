Voting is underway for Navarro County’s premier readers’ choice awards, the Best of the Best competition.
Online voting offers a fun way to pay tribute to your favorites in a variety of categories for business, people and life in Navarro County.
We ask our readers to respond by voting to recognize the hard work and customer service efforts in our community during the past year.
“We look forward to the Daily Sun’s Best of the Best contest each year,” said Jake Mienk, Daily Sun Publisher. “It’s time for readers to speak out and let the community know who’s the cream of the crop.
We hope these awards will recognize those who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities.”
All of the nominations from last year will be transferred to the new contest site, with removals made where necessary. Nominations can be emailed to botb@corsicanadailysun.com.
The contest is now open at www.corsicanadailysun.com and runs through midnight Tuesday, June 7.
Final vote totals will not be known until the contest closes. Once it does, the final votes will be tallied and the winners of the 2022 Best of the Best contest will be announced in the annual special section.
All votes are free.
To vote in the contest, you must register your email address at the contest website. Complete rules for the contest are posted on the contest website, and all decisions of the Corsicana Daily Sun are final.
Winners will be contacted starting the week of June 13. We ask our winners to keep the results under wraps until publication, as to not spoil the surprise for the public.
Questions? Email botb@corsicanadailysun.com.
