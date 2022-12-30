Bethel AME Church, 101 North 4th Street, will celebrate the Holy Name of Jesus at 11 a.m. Sunday January 1. Pastor Bob Uzzel will deliver a message from Luke 2:21. The public is invited.
Bethel AME hosting special service
- From Staff Reports
