The Better Garden Club of Corsicana presented flowers to several businesses and services last week during National Garden Club Week.
The Police Department was selected for their service to the community.
Trophies Unlimited was selected for one of the local businesses which was closed during the pandemic.
YMCA was selected for their service to the community during the pandemic.
Mita was selected to present one of the local businesses that found ways to serve the community.
