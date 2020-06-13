Mita's 2020.jpg

Bree Betts from Mita's is presented flowers from Dora Scruggs, president.

The Better Garden Club of Corsicana presented flowers to several businesses and services last week during National Garden Club Week.

The Police Department was selected for their service to the community.

Police, 2020.jpg

Courtesy photo. The Better Garden Club, left to right: Marsha Banks, Barbara Watkins, Doris Lambeth, Dora Scruggs, president, and Lynda Green, gift greenery to Officer Ron Klude and Captain Nori Rhodes.

Trophies Unlimited was selected for one of the local businesses which was closed during the pandemic.

Tropies Unlimited, 2020.jpg

From left to right: Lynda Green, Barbara Watkins, Jane Hendenson, owner, Marsha Banks, Doris Lambeth, and Dora Scruggs, president.

YMCA was selected for their service to the community during the pandemic. 

YMCA, 2020.jpg

From left to right: Dora Scruggs, president; Reagan Howze, Marsha Banks, Lynda Green, Barbara Watkins, and Doris Lambeth.

Mita was selected to present one of the local businesses that found ways to serve the community.

