The Blooming Grove Independent School District recently announced it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
For additional information please contact the following person:
Blooming Grove ISD
Sharen Lewis, Director
Child Nutrition Program
212 W. Grady St.
Blooming Grove, TX 76626 Phone: 903-695-2541
