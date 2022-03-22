The Greater Cedar Creek Lake community will host the 37th annual KCKL Big Bass Tournament Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27. First prize is $10,000.
Tournament headquarters will be Log Cabin City Park located between Clean and Caney Creek bridges, east of the intersection of Hwy. 198 and Hwy. 3054.
The tournament offers more than 120 cash prizes for Big Bass weighed each hour and to the winners in the overall Final Standings of the event. At 3 p.m. each day there will be drawings for more than 100 door prizes for contestants.
Sanctions by the Texas Conservation Society, the tournament meets conservation objectives by returning the fish back into the lake under the “Live Release Program.” This event has also supported regional fisheries enhancement efforts with cash contributions to fishery conservation causes. Past recipients have included Texas Black Bass Unlimited and the Athens Freshwater Fisheries Center.
Entry fee is $90 per day. Youth entry fees, under 16 years old, are discounted to $10 per day even though youth contestants are fully eligible for all tournament prizes. In fact, several years ago, the tournament was won by a youth angler.
Contestants may enter by mail or at the lake. For more information and entry forms, call KCKL Bass at 903-489-1346, or visit the tournament website at www.kcklbass.com
