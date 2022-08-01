American Legion member Terry Farmer helped many people in the community over the years by cooking barbecue for benefit fundraisers and supporting the annual Lane Brown Toy Run. After he had a massive stroke about a month ago, his second since November, he was left with excessive medical bills and no health insurance.
It was then his “band of brothers” rallied to get him the help he deserved, the way he would have done it, with a barbecue fundraiser.
The American Legion hosted a benefit Saturday which included a poker run, bike show, corn hole tournament, pool tournament, live auction and karaoke.
“It turned out surprisingly well,” said daughter Brandi Farmer. “I look up to my father because he is such an amazing man who will do anything for anyone and not expect anything in return. He never depends on handouts and has always faced his battles alone but this benefit showed him he is not alone in his recovery and so many people are supporting him. I just wanted him to see it and feel appreciated and loved because he is my rock.”
Brandi said it left her speechless to see her father’s friends and family come out to support him, and it was testament to the many lives he’s touched.
“I want to thank my brother Justin Farmer, Jason Brown, Charles Lucas, Kyle Barber, the Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary and the Legion Riders from all over the state,” she said. “This benefit will help pay for his medical expenses as well as out of pocket costs for speech therapy.”
To donate or for more information, contact Brandi Farmer at 678-787-2729.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.