Country music artist Billy Joe Shaver has passed away at 81.

Multiple online sources state he died from a stroke Wednesday at Providence Hospital in Waco.

Shaver was born in Corsicana in 1939 and grew up in Central Texas.

He was a pioneer in the Texas outlaw country movement and wrote songs performed by Waylon Jennings, Elvis Presley and Kris Kristofferson.

His song “Corsicana Daily Sun” on the 2002 albums Freedom's Child, recalls his days as a child visiting his grandmother in Corsicana.

