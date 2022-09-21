They say legends never die, and in the case of Billy Joe Shaver, who shuffled off to the great honky tonk in the sky nearly two years ago, that’s proving true.
Just months after Texas A&M University Press released a book honoring the Corsicana-born song smith, some of the biggest acts in country music have announced a collaborative album titled Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver.
The record will include a dozen of Shaver’s best-known songs, performed by an all-star lineup that includes Willie Nelson, George Strait, Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Ryan Bingham and Miranda Lambert.
Lambert recently previewed her version of Shaver’s “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Someday),” garnering praise from music outlets like Rolling Stone.
New West Records is distributing the album, along with a handful of Shaver’s older works. Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver is available now for preorder on CD and vinyl.
And, as a reminder, Shaver’s cousin, Corsicana resident Mark Watson, is raising funds for a Shaver memorial statue in downtown Corsicana. To contribute, visit billyjoeshaverstatue.com or search Billy Joe Shaver Statue Fund on Facebook.
On the Net: newwestrecords.com
