Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the creation of the Senate Committee on Border Security and named State Senator Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury) as the chair. As its name suggests, this committee will evaluate and address the numerous issues that arise from Texas' unique international border. Senators Bob Hall and Juan "Chuy " Hinojosa will serve alongside Chairman Birdwell.
"I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to lead this committee,” he said. “The crisis at our southern border warrants the exclusive devotion of an entire legislative committee, and we're fortunate Lt. Gov. Patrick has charged us with this mission. Sadly, our border with Mexico has long been the source of steady human trafficking, drug smuggling, and illegal immigration. These unlawful enterprises threaten every aspect of our state's sovereignty and have a discernably harmful impact on public safety and the economy at large."
Birdwell expects the committee to begin holding public hearings in early spring and will direct the committee's attention to the Lt. Governor's forthcoming interim charges. The three members of the recently created committee bring a shared military background to bear on the topic of border security.
In a statewide press release, Lt. Governor Patrick explained the impetus for the new committee.
In addition to this new role, Senator Birdwell serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development. Senator Birdwell previously served as Chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Border Security in 2015 during the 84th Legislature.
Brian Birdwell is a native Texan, decorated military veteran, lifelong conservative Republican, survivor of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, and a proud husband, father and grandfather. He currently represents the counties of Bosque, Ellis, Falls, Hill, Hood, Johnson, McLennan, Navarro, Somervell and Tarrant [partial] in Senate District 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.