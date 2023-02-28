It has been over a decade since the water level in Richland-Chambers Reservoir dropped five feet below normal, revealing remains believed to be from a cemetery where African-American tenant farmers and sharecroppers who worked for Prosper Montgomery and surrounding property owners were buried.
The cemetery was used from the end of the Civil War to the early 1900s, according to the Navarro County Historical Commission.
The 26 graves recovered from the Montgomery Cemetery were re-interred in Corsicana's Woodland Memorial Cemetery in May of 2012.
Corsicana agreed to care for the graves in perpetuity at the request of some Corsicana residents who believe the former Montgomery Hill residents have relatives buried at Woodland.
Margaret Evans said her family spoke of the area, and told stories of the old cemetery out at Montgomery Hill. She believes it’s a Sanders family cemetery for children who died in the latter part of the nineteenth and early parts of the twentieth centuries.
“My people came from where the bodies were found,” Evans said. “My grandfather used to tell us the story of the people who lived on Montgomery Hill.”
A monument placed in 2013 at Woodland states: “Archaeologists removed 25 graves from the site, four adults and 21 children. The remains that were found in 2009 brought the total number to 26. Most of the recovered graves were children and juveniles which shed light on the high child mortality rate of African-American freedmen and mobile tenant farmers. After the harsh life of slavery, the post-Civil War era for African-Americans was characterized by frequent moves as they sought a better life. The high percentage of children in the Montgomery Hill Cemetery may reflect this pattern of mobility with children dying and their parents moving.”
“This is history, right here,” said Pastor Cat Douglas, who has been active in the Woodland Memorial Cemetery Association.
She said the Lord showed her a vision in June of 2008, shortly before the bones were found.
“I had a vision of me finding a cut rope while digging in the ground. I pulled up the rope and would not stop so I kept pulling until it the edge of the road,” she said. “I was still pulling others came to help and I said look and on the other side and hand bones came out of the ground and we kept pulling and a head with a noose around the neck and old slave clothes.”
