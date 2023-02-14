Wesley Johnson’s growth spurt opened all kinds of doors for him. It took him from the halls of Corsicana High School to college basketball stardom to a first-round pick in the NBA.
Yet it never changed him. Johnson remained the same polite, well-mannered kid he was as a growing Tiger prowling local gyms before graduating in 2005. His senior season the Tigers won 20 games.
After a stint at Iowa State, Johnson moved on to Syracuse and shined. His lone season on the court, he was the Big East Player of the Year and earned All-American honors in 2010.
Johnson parlayed that success into being the No. 4 overall pick later that summer, selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He returned home that year and was given a key to the city by Mayor Buster Brown.
After nine years in the NBA and a trek overseas for a season, Johnson has moved into a new role in the NBA. He is in his second season of player development with the Los Angeles Clippers, one of six NBA franchises he played for during his career.
