Seniors at Christmas.TIF

Help Bristol Hospice, The Village at Heritage Oaks and Guardian Healthcare bless 165 Navarro County housebound seniors by donating items by Monday, Dec. 6.

Examples of donations include: toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, lotion, booties, socks, snacks, soap, large print word finds, disinfectant wipes, deodorant, small canned veggies and dish washing liquid.

For more info call Crystal Underwood at 903-641-9152, Kami Matthews at 903-602-0149 or Emily Lawhon at 903-875-4652.

