Help Bristol Hospice, The Village at Heritage Oaks and Guardian Healthcare bless 165 Navarro County housebound seniors by donating items by Monday, Dec. 6.
Examples of donations include: toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, lotion, booties, socks, snacks, soap, large print word finds, disinfectant wipes, deodorant, small canned veggies and dish washing liquid.
For more info call Crystal Underwood at 903-641-9152, Kami Matthews at 903-602-0149 or Emily Lawhon at 903-875-4652.
