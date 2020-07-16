The Blooming Grove United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive with Carter Blood Care from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 in the Fellowship Hall, located at 300 S. Kerr St.
Appointments are available at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/115434.
With origins in the 1950s, Carter BloodCare is one of Texas' largest blood centers, providing 300,000 units of life-saving blood and blood components to patients in North, Central, and East Texas annually.
