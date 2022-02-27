St. Luke United Methodist Church will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3 in the Fellowship Hall, 2308 Bowie Dr. in Corsicana.
Make an appointment to give the gift of life by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “corsicana.”
If you are an eligible type O, B-, or A- donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.
