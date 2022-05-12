H-E-B will host a recurring Carter BloodCare drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 13, at 201 S. 15th St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or an appointment time, contact Brisa C. at 903-874-4778.
Community National Bank & Trust of Texas will host a recurring Carter BloodCare drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at 321 N. 15th St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or an appointment time, contact Riley Bland at 903-641-4579.
Donors can secure a spot at this lifesaving blood drive by calling 800-366-2834, or visiting CarterBloodCare.org and clicking the Donate Now tab.
As thanks for donating, each person who presents to give will receive the brand-new “Summer Donate – Give for Texans” T-shirt, available in sizes M through 3XL while supplies last.
Summer marks a difficult season for the community blood supply, as focus turns to family vacations and time off from school.
However, the need for blood never takes a break. Carter BloodCare notes up to 800 patients – including those injured in accidents, older adults with health issues, people undergoing cancer treatments, and many others – need blood transfusions daily. Most require more than one unit of red blood cells or other components, such as plasma or platelets.
About Carter BloodCare
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.
