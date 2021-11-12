Red Cross Blood Services have declared a blood emergency, citing a serious blood shortage – the worst they have experienced in 10 years. Their shelves are empty and they are unable to meet requests from hospitals for blood. Please donate blood if you possibly can from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 3800 Emhouse Rd., Corsicana.
You can sign up for an appointment and choose the time that best fits your schedule. To sign up, go to www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter the zip code 75110 to find the blood drive Nov. 13. Or you can also sign up by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Be sure to fill out the RAPIDPASS online questionnaire on the day of your donation. This cannot be completed prior to Nov. 13. You can find the RAPID PASS on the www.RedCrossBlood.org home page. (Scroll down to see “Start Your Rapid Pass.”)
Please sign up today and help save lives.
