9-5-20 Blooming Grove Homecoming.jpg

Photo courtesy of Karen Davis Blooming Grove's Homecoming will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. This year's nominees are pictured left to right, back row: Audrey Miles, Alex Fisher, Katie Wigington; middle row: Mackenzie Grimes and Claire Barham; front, Gracie Blackman.

Blooming Grove's Homecoming will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. This year's nominees are Audrey Miles, Alex Fisher, Katie Wigington, Mackenzie Grimes, Claire Barham and Gracie Blackman.

Tags

Recommended for you