Blooming Grove High School was represented by 18 students and 21 pieces of art at the Texas Art Education Association sponsored Region 12 Visual Arts Scholastic Event Saturday, Feb. 25. Every student and every piece of art received a district medal. Congratulations to the student artists listed below and especially double medal winners Roselyn Hernandez, Chloe Motley, and Heather Weems.
Mya Barraza, Madeleine Brown, Colby Carrizales, Josie-Ann Erwin, Ethan Haden, Josie Hanna, Mallie Hatch, Roselyn Hernandez, Garrick Mauer, Colt Mink, Chloe Motley, Sarah Nicholas, Lucas Reyes, Addison Rodriguez, Sabrina Sorsby, Dayleen Suda, Heather Weems and Niecey Yzaguirre.
The 737 district medals winners were re-judged to select the 74 pieces moving on to the state competition. Extra-special congratulations to Colby Carrizales who will represent BGHS at the state competition April 29.
