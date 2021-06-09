The White Church Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the New Beginnings Church in Blooming Grove. It urges all members to come and enjoy the fellowship.
Rose Hill Cemetery Association will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13 (always the second Sunday in June) at the Blooming Grove High School Cafeteria. As always they look forward to you bringing your delicious covered dishes. Awards and door prizes are given out at the meeting. Kids are always welcome. Bring your children and grandchildren and keep the Rose Hill tradition going.
