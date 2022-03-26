Madelyn Muldner said it took hard work and a little help from her brother to win her first Grand Champion banner Tuesday at the 64th annual Navarro County Youth Expo.
The Blooming Grove High School freshman, who said she has been showing since third grade, finally won top honors as her pen of cockerels won first place in their division and went on to take Grand Champion.
Reserve Grand Champion Sarah Beck of Emhouse 4-H said she was shocked to win a top prize in the poultry division with her pen of cockerels.
The Corsicana High School freshman previously made the sale with pigs and goats but focused on her chickens this year.
“Last year I got third with my cockerels,” she said. “I have been showing since I was in the third grade and I have my mom to thank for getting me into it and helping every step of the way. Without her, this would not be possible.”
Last year, McKenzie Bancroft of Kerens FFA, had an unprecedented win by winning Grand Champion with her pullets, the first year the female chickens were allowed as a separate category. This year she, once again, placed first in pullets but couldn’t take the top prize twice.
The chicken show was changed last year with two separate classes for pullets and cockerels, which allowed more entries and better birds. The pullets are young females that have not yet started laying eggs and tend to be smaller than the cockerels, or young roosters, which almost always win the top prizes.
Returning as this year's judge was Steve Gardner of Garrison. His family owns and operates Gardner Farms, which produces one and a half million broilers a year.
“This was an exceptionally competitive set of birds,” he said after the show. “I know from many years of experience that Navarro County chickens are going to be good but there was not one bad pen in this show. My job is not sorting out the bottom end but trying to determine the top end.”
