Blooming Grove High School’s nominees for Homecoming Queen are, back row, left to right Anna Northern, Delaney Northern, and front row, left to right, Makenzie Black, Kamryn Brown, and Kinley Skains.
Blooming Grove High School names Homecoming Queen nominees
- From Staff Reports
