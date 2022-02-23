Due to anticipated inclement weather, Blooming Grove ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24. All scheduled activities have also been canceled. Schools will not be expected to make up this day.
Families and staff are notified via email, text, phone, the district website, and social media. If you do not receive notification, be sure and log in to your parent portal and update your contact information.
"Stay warm and safe, and we look forward to reopening on Friday, February 25th," Superintendent Rick Hartley stated.
