5-15-21 BGISD Scholars Banquet.JPG

Blooming Grove Independent School District hosted its inaugural Scholar’s Award Banquet Tuesday evening, May 11. The district has a strong tradition of recognizing students for their various extra-curricular achievements – whether in ag, FCCLA, one-act-play, athletics, and more.

Superintendent Rick Hartley announced that BGISD, whose initial objective is to challenge, motivate, and educate students in the skills outlined by the Texas Education Agency, would recognize and honor students who not only succeeded, but excelled in this endeavor.

Additionally, the event highlighted the teachers, selected by the honorees, who had a significant impact during the honorees’ education careers. The first set of honorees are as follows:

Seniors:

Graciana Blackman

Emma Haden

Audrey Miles

Colton Nicholson

Addison Palos

Juniors:

Kamryn Brown

Bryson Fisher

Joshua Gambrell

Landon Golden

Bayli Leingang

Delaney Northern

Kinley Skains

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you