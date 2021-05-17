Blooming Grove Independent School District hosted its inaugural Scholar’s Award Banquet Tuesday evening, May 11. The district has a strong tradition of recognizing students for their various extra-curricular achievements – whether in ag, FCCLA, one-act-play, athletics, and more.
Superintendent Rick Hartley announced that BGISD, whose initial objective is to challenge, motivate, and educate students in the skills outlined by the Texas Education Agency, would recognize and honor students who not only succeeded, but excelled in this endeavor.
Additionally, the event highlighted the teachers, selected by the honorees, who had a significant impact during the honorees’ education careers. The first set of honorees are as follows:
Seniors:
Graciana Blackman
Emma Haden
Audrey Miles
Colton Nicholson
Addison Palos
Juniors:
Kamryn Brown
Bryson Fisher
Joshua Gambrell
Landon Golden
Bayli Leingang
Delaney Northern
Kinley Skains
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.