Eleven students from Blooming Grove Junior High recently took home several awards for their collective 14 pieces of artwork presented at the region 12 Junior Visual Arts Scholastic Event.
The competition was sponsored by the Texas Art Education Association, and held at Harker Heights High School April 22.
All schools in Region 12 with TAEA-member teachers are eligible to enter student artists for the competition; this year there were a total of 330 art pieces judged.
All students create original pieces of visual art, then complete an intent form to describe their piece, the references and sources used in its creation, its symbolism, and the choices taken by the artist. Impressively, all 14 pieces of BGJHs work received the rank of “excellent” or “strong.”
Congratulations to the artists who received the “strong” ranking, Laynee Rucks and Brooklyn Carr, and to the gold medal artists who received “excellent,” who included: Aliceson Erwin, Aitzu Flores, Macayla Kormos, Rebecca MeltonAlexia Moebius, Hillary Segura and Cadence Sephiroth.
Special congratulations to the double gold medal winners Julianne Cantu and Annabelle Evans, and extra-special congratulations to those who received perfect scores for their artwork: Julianne Cantu, Aitzu Flores, and Rebecca Melton.
Fantastic job to everyone who competed! You’ve made Blooming Grove proud!
