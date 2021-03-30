The Blooming Grove High School One Act Play won first place in the Bi-District competition March 23 in Lenora and will move on to regionals April 16 in Houston.
Also awarded were Tim Nelson, Best Performer; Geneva Bowyer and Jadyn Gillen, All Star Cast; and Becca Praytor, All Star Crew Member.
Blooming Grove also won Best All Around Technical Crew.
“Congratulations to Ms. Maines, Mr. Back and the entire BG OAP,” the district stated. “We are very proud of your accomplishments!”
