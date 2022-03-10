Special recognition awards went to the entire crew for outstanding tech crew, and Charity Davis for outstanding crew member, as well as Garrett Douglas for Honorable Mention, Geneva Bowyer, Reanna Martinez, and Bailey Rasco for All Star Cast, and Connor Usery for Outstanding Performer. They will compete Saturday, March 12 at the District Contest in Eustace at the high school campus. If you would like to see their performance, arrive by 11:30 a.m. Admission is free. Break a leg, BG One Act Play!
Blooming Grove One Act Play advances
- From Staff Reports
