Blooming Grove High School One Act Play competed April 22 at Regionals and advanced to State. They will compete in Austin Saturday, May 7. “We are proud of their hard work and accomplishment. Break-a-leg OAP!” the district stated.
Blooming Grove One Act Play headed to State
From Staff Reports
