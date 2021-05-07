Blooming Grove High School One Act Play, winner of First Runner Up at UIL State competition and, will present a free, public performance at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9 at the Corsicana High School Performing Arts Center, 3701 W. Hwy 22.
Don’t miss “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” presented by cast and crew Timothy Nelson, Tara Fry, Geneva Bowye, Tayler Bearden, Reanna Martinez, LeAnna Earnest, Bailey Rasco, Ashleigh Hellner, Garrett Douglas, Seth Eldridge, Connor Usery, Charity Davis, Jadyn Guzman, LaBecca Praytor, Merlen Sanchez, Olivia Southard, under the direction of Ms. Maines and Mr. Back.
