The Blooming Grove community hosted a Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Ceremony and Congratulations Class of 2023 Graduation Parade Saturday morning at A.L. (Doc) Garrison Park.
The ceremony recognized and honored the following United States military veterans who served during the Vietnam War: Rodney Bancroft, Paul Borsellino, Gerald Clore, John Hatchel, Ronald Hollingsworth, Isadore Karnavek, Louis Lovett, Danny Mahone, David Mesker, Don Moore, Darrell Northern, John Robinson, Donny Scott, Kenneth Southard, Phillip Story and Vernon Strebeck.
Jocelyn Cobb, granddaughter of Verson Strebeck, received a $2,000 college scholarship at the event.
United State Marine Veteran and Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge John Cabano was the featured guest speaker.
