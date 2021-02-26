Justus Revill signed with Schreiner University in Kerrville for baseball; Matthew Beacom with Crown College in Bonifacius, Minnesota for baseball; and Jackson Hoover with William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa for football.
editor's pick featured
Blooming Grove Seniors mark signing day
- Courtesy photos
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Melanie C. Hyder, 65, of Kerens passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Navarro Regional Hospital. Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Corley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Corley Funeral Home Chape…
Most Popular
Articles
- Police arrest woman suspected of setting fire to home
- Former Juvenile Probation Chief, Hyder, passes away at 65
- Navarro County flagged for FEMA aid
- Texas to replace food benefits lost or destroyed by winter storm
- Corsicana warms hearts despite freezing temperatures
- City of Corsicana: Water boil order lifted
- Willingham ex-wife featured on streaming series
- President approves major disaster declaration for Texas
- Corsicana ISD opens campus to Blooming Grove students
- In case you missed it: City of Corsicana issues boil water notice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.