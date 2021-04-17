Blooming Grove High School student Audrey Miles was one of seven Navarro County high school students recognized by the James Blair Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
DAR’s Good Citizen Contest recognizes high school seniors who display outstanding qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. Miles is pictured with Sarah Keathley from the James Blair Chapter, Keitha McDougald, Academic Advisor, and John Paul Gillen, Principal.
