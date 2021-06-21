Claire Plemons of Blooming Grove graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness from Abilene Christian University.
Plemons was among more than 1,200 students who received degrees at May Commencement in a combined ceremony for December 2020 and May 2021 graduates.
Students whose GPAs are at least 3.6 graduate cum laude (with honor), 3.75 graduate magna cum laude (with high honor), and 3.9 graduate summa cum laude (with highest honor).
