Lincoln Revill, a 2018 graduate of Blooming Grove High School, graduated December 2021 with Cum Laude honors from the University of North Texas. He completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Converged Broadcast Media. He is currently working as the sports director for Big Bend Radio in Alpine, Texas.

