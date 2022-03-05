Lincoln Revill, a 2018 graduate of Blooming Grove High School, graduated December 2021 with Cum Laude honors from the University of North Texas. He completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Converged Broadcast Media. He is currently working as the sports director for Big Bend Radio in Alpine, Texas.
Blooming Grove student graduates with honors
- From Staff Reports
