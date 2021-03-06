Claire Plemons of Blooming Grove was named to the Abilene Christian University Fall 2020 Dean's List. Plemons is a senior majoring in agribusiness.
Plemons was among more than 1,300 students named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List. To qualify, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Abilene Christian is the highest-ranking university in Texas in a 2021 U.S. News & World Report assessment of institutions highly regarded for their commitment to student success. Nationally, ACU achieved Top 10 status in three and Top 50 in another of eight high-impact categories among 1,500 universities evaluated for the annual "America's Best Colleges" edition. No other Texas university was named in the top 10 of any category. Learn more at acu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.