Stephen Eric Carroll earned a 3.5 GPA in the fall 2020 semester, securing a prestigious position on the Southern Arkansas University's Dean's List.
Carroll is a sophomore with undecided major.
A total of 577 students were honored on this semester's Dean's List.
