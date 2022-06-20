Kylee Ivey of Blooming Grove was named to the University of Texas at Tyler spring 2022 Dean's List.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor's degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters.
