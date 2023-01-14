Blooming Grove student Josie Hanna recently earned third place and was awarded a $4,000 scholarship at the Fort Worth Stock Show Art Contest.
Josie’s piece “Hens and Kittens” earned an additional $1,000 at the Stock Show Art Auction during the Junior League of Fort Worth Grand Entry Gala Saturday, Jan. 7.
These pieces are on display at the Amon G. Carter Exhibits Hall Concourse. The remaining 1,877 entries are proudly displayed at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame and at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History during the 23 days of the FWSSR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.