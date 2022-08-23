Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River Near Rosser affecting Ellis and Kaufman Counties. Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. For the Trinity River...including Dallas, Rosser, Trinidad, Long Lake (Oakwood)...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 815 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding to woodlands and low land areas will occur on the right bank of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 30.2 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 35.5 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. &&