The Corsicana Chapter of the Blue Knights LEMC, an international motorcycle club of active and retired law enforcement officers, recently donated $500 to the Tiger Sharks YMCA Swim Team for equipment and resources it needs to compete. ‘There were a lot of happy kids and coaches, and it's a blessing to us to be able to help them reach their goals,’ said Paul Ward, President of the Corsicana Chapter of the Blue Knights.
