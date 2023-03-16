A sold-out crowd enjoyed the delightful swinging tunes played by The Western Flyers and Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys as everyone celebrated Bob Wills birthday March 6.
The event was hosted by The Texan: A Landmark Venue and Fiddles on Wheels as a fundraiser for the Bob Wills Heritage Foundation.
This was the first of what will now be an annual birthday ball in honor of Bob Wills on March 6 each year. Karaboo’s Bakery created an incredible fiddle-shaped cake and patrons were able to purchase themed shirts and koozies as well as food and drinks.
Wills, the King of Western Swing, was born in 1905 and his unique and trailblazing brand of showmanship and musicianship changed American music bringing joy to millions over the years.
Jody Nix & the Texas Cowboys will be returning for a special VIP event during the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion Thursday, May 25 at The Texan. The event will feature multiple sets, a 4-course meal, and table sponsors will have the opportunity for a meet and greet with the band.
This event will also be a fundraiser for the scholarships and grants that the Athens Rotary Club gives in the community each year. Tickets for this VIP concert will be sold on Eventbrite soon and more information will also be published in the April edition of the Greater Athens Magazine and the Athens Daily Review.
