James L. Collins Catholic School hosted its annual Bogeys & Bears Golf Tournament at the Oaks Golf Course. The weather was perfect for an incredible day of golf for the teams competing. Students from JLCCS came to the golf course in the morning to cheer on the players as they rode out for the scramble start.
Gold sponsors for this event included Brinson Auto Group and Tejas Roofing and Gutters.
Bronze sponsors included the Knights of Columbus Council #5211, The Grounds Guys, YMCA of Corsicana, U.S. Dermatology Partners, and Community National Bank and Trust. After the tournament, teams enjoyed lunch at the Moontower at the Oaks sponsored by Brick Street Realty – Christy Huffman Homes.
JLCCS students presented the winners their trophies. Paul Smith’s team (Paul Smith, Larry Paul, Kenny Sessions, and Ryan Sessions) won first place and Russell P. Hudson’s team came in second place. The Longest Drive winner was Johnston Jones and the Nearest the Pin winner was Bob Buthod.
James L. Collins Catholic School is grateful to have such wonderful sponsors and teams supporting the tournament.
