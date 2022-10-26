Join Corsicana Main Street and the Corsicana Parks Department for their annual, Boo On The Block from 3 to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 in downtown Corsicana.
Get ready for a little scare at 210 E. Fifth Ave. where the Parks Department will have a haunted house ready for those brave enough to visit.
“Do you believe in monsters?” said Sharla Allen, Parks Director. “The Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department has bloody zombies, Leatherface from chain aw massacre, clowns, witches, warlocks and more at the haunted house on Fifth Avenue. There will be strange noises on this interactive walking startle-fun experience. Be prepared its going to be wicked fun on Halloween horror night!”
On Beaton between Fifth and Collin, Main Street will have the Boo Headquarters set up where little ones can pick up their Boo Maps to begin trick or treating through downtown. The first 50 to complete their maps and return to Main Street will win a prize.
Other activities on Beaton include a trackless train, games, face painters and balloon artists. Corsicana Police and Fire Departments will also be in attendance with special activities for the kids. In addition, special food trucks, C&S Baking Co and Boho Snow will be there serving up some extra sweet treats.
“Boo On The Block has been our biggest children’s event every year and we are excited to celebrate and introduce a few new activities for the community,” Tidwell said. “Last year we had over 2,000 kids converge on our downtown and we look forward to this year’s event. We can’t wait to scare you…I mean see you.”
Questions about Boo On The Block can be sent to Amy Tidwell at 903-654-4851 or atidwell@corsicanatx.gov.
