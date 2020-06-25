What started almost 40 years ago as a youth softball fundraiser has grown into a booming business.
Jimmy Prince, owner of Prince fireworks, said as coach of one of his daughter's softball teams, he needed a way to raise money so they could travel to tournaments.
“I found after three or four years that if I treated it like a business I could actually make money from it,” he said.
His first stand was 8 foot by 24 foot with four people working it. He owned and operated as many as eight at one time, but now has six stands including two indoor super centers.
“For the past several years, on Fourth of July, I put up to 43 people to work across all stands,” he said. “And most everything I sell now wasn’t available when I started. We never even heard of artillery shells. Now people can put on shows right out of a box.”
Prince said he feels like he was ahead of his time.
“Once I decided to make it a business, I called the three largest wholesalers in Texas and asked if they would give me a discount by the case,” Prince said.
“Back when I started, everybody was still mom and pop, buying piece items. You would place an order and then sit there in the waiting room for hours for them to pull it. I made a deal with a guy for a pretty good size case discount. He told me not to ever bring my invoice into his warehouse because I was the only one getting it. Nowadays, that’s the only way you can buy fireworks.”
Prince said he always passed his savings along to the customer.
“I have the best prices from Dallas to Houston.” he said.
Prince said indoor sales have changed the fireworks business, as customers can now pick up the fireworks and read the packaging -- some with new 3D labels. Prince also has a scanner which shows certain firework’s displays on a 55 inch monitor.
Prince didn't start the fireworks business in Corsicana, but his legacy is a big part of its history and he is something of a resident firework historian.
“In 1946 they stopped allowing fireworks to be sold downtown,” he said. “Old folks like me refer to the original two roadside stands at North Business 45 and South 15th Street as the Barlow location and Poe Boy's, near W.A. Poe’s place.
I acquired the Business 45 location directly from Lester Barlow, and he made me promise there would always be a fireworks stand there.”
Prince credits former State Rep. Byron Cook (R-Corsicana) who in 2016, spent some time with the Pyrotechnic Association and was one of the members of the board who finalized the decision to add some new dates Texans are allowed to purchase fireworks.
“They voted in three new celebration days for fireworks,” Prince said. “We got Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day, and Memorial Day.
Prince also sells seasonal items such as pumpkins, Christmas trees, blooming plants, pottery, and wrought iron accessories.
