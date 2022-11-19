Starbucks Shift Manager Emma Boswell recently became the first employee at the Corsicana store to earn a coveted black apron and Coffee Master designation. The program recognizes partners and celebrates their coffee passion as a symbol of Starbucks’ ongoing commitment to ensuring a sustainable future of high-quality coffee.
Boswell earns Coffee Master designation
- From Staff Reports
